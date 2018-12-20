Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Metso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

