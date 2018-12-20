MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) VP Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,432. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,684.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

