Michaels Companies (MIK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 205.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 265,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 784,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 824,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meghalaya Partners L.P. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 407,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

