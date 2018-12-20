Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 50.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

