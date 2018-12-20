Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 302,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Microsoft by 156.2% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 42,591 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,916,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,155,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

