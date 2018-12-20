Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (MWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $454.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 51482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.23).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

