Middleby (MIDD) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 305.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

