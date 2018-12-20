Mimecast (MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $167,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $1,041,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,456,665 shares in the company, valued at $102,344,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,934 shares of company stock worth $6,039,989. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $40,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 46.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after buying an additional 382,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,380,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,704,000 after buying an additional 356,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,404,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.