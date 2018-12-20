Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 31,122 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1,785.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,834,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 17.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,120,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460,543 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,943,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 19,565.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,800,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,542,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.89 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

