Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $17.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.25 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $12.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.51 million to $84.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 42,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $398,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,844.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,878. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mitek Systems by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 250,585 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 125.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 611,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,496. The company has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.