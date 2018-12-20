Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,051 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. FMR LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,953,000 after purchasing an additional 932,905 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,856,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,044,000.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $458,208.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,172,076. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

