MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 82.4% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $47.91 million and $10.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00017668 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bitbank and Fisco. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.02771191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.04643448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00784951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.01260944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00117932 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.01526106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00362954 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025063 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 64,488,975 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbank, Fisco, Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

