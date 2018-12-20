Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 392.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY opened at $251.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/monarch-capital-management-inc-takes-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.