Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Mondelez International worth $297,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,233,000 after buying an additional 5,246,517 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,606 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,091,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

