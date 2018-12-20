Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.48 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $858.50 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.53 or 0.01256101 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre, Mercatox and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013064 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008621 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001222 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,658,977 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Mercatox, CoinEx, Braziliex, OKEx, Bisq, Coinbe, TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Kraken, Coinut, Crex24, BitBay, Exrates, B2BX, Coinroom, Ovis, Binance, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Liquid, Graviex, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Upbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

