Morgan Stanley Downgrades Analog Devices (ADI) to Equal Weight

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $88.05 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.95.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $250,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

