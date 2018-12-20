Morgan Stanley Has $1.21 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,859,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,209,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

