Morgan Stanley Has $758.72 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,558,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $758,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after buying an additional 86,540 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 743,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of FOX opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

