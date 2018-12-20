Morgan Stanley Increases Gilead Sciences (GILD) Price Target to $86.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

GILD opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 693,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

