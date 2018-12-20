Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,569 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Morgan Stanley worth $255,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

