Morgan Stanley Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.08 ($36.14).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.