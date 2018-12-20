Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.75% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $688,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

