Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fortive (FTV) to “Overweight”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $9,297,902.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Fortive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

