Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 20,965 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $2,376,173.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,691,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,852,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 44,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

