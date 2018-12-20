Motif Bio’s (MTFB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of MTFB opened at GBX 24.77 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Motif Bio has a 1 year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).



Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

