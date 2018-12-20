Motorola Solutions (MSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $142.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from solid organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the Avigilon acquisition is likely to continue to outperform expectations. As the leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has successfully managed a steady revenue stream. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. Motorola’s competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable markets and a healthy balance sheet augur well for future growth. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, headwinds in currency translation remain a cause of concern as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Laurentian restated a hold rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NYSE MSI opened at $119.05 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.