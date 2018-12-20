Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Earns “Average” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $2.80 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPVD. BidaskClub upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of MPVD stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter worth $15,706,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

