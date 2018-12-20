Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stock

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $69.19.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.6813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

