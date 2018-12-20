Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,312,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,055,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after buying an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,690,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,605,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,304,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Nucor stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

