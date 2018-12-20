Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,245.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,237.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.6208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,855 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/mutual-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-10855-schwab-emerging-markets-equity-etf-sche.html.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.