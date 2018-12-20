NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $35,568.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.10606405 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00029301 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001215 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,649,696 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

