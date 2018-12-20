Nano Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Nano has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00025115 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Coindeal and Binance. Nano has a market cap of $136.86 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.02811981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.04741075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00794884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.01304850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00115056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.01545881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00359742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Coindeal, RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Nanex, OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.