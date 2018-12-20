Nasdaq (NDAQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

