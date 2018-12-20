National Grid (NG) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 921 ($12.03) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 847 ($11.07) to GBX 836 ($10.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 897.93 ($11.73).

LON:NG traded up GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 796 ($10.40). 11,669,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

