National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NSA stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $651,379. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.