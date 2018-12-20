NCR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. NCR has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

