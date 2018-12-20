Neenah (NP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.95

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.95 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 82242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

NP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.30). Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Neenah news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $179,061.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,781.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/neenah-np-hits-new-12-month-low-at-62-95.html.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.