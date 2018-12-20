Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several pipeline and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta under the license agreement with AstraZeneca, Shire and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other research firms have also commented on NKTR. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $249,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 5,982 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $228,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,885. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

