Neogen (NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 153,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,606. Neogen has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at $349,681.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $166,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,933,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,037,000 after acquiring an additional 175,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 779,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

