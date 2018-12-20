NetApp (NTAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, NetApp faces intense competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, IBM and Oracle. Further, declining OEM revenues remains a headwind.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.42.

NTAP stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetApp has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $897,190.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,179.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,504. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 36.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

