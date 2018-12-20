Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 618,286 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 618,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of CVS Health worth $296,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 477,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,922 shares of company stock worth $4,905,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

