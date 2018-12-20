Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Medtronic worth $199,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 123.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

