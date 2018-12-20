Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $208.58 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,065 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,794 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $208,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,727 shares of company stock worth $1,172,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

