Media stories about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE:GPS remained flat at $C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BSM Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.45.

Get BSM Technologies alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neutral Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect BSM Technologies (GPS) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/neutral-media-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-bsm-technologies-gps-share-price.html.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BSM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.