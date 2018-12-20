New Capital Management LP Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 799.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,471,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,413,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 85,260.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total value of $3,020,987.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,495.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.68 billion, a PE ratio of 328.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,160.55 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

