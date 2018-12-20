New Germany Fund Inc (GF) Raises Dividend to $2.85 Per Share

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.852 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from New Germany Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.08.

New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,124. New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

New Germany Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for New Germany Fund Inc.

