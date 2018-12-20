New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.16 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CME Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $2,587,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,117 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $143.68 and a one year high of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.16 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-has-5-16-million-holdings-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.