New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,979,000 after buying an additional 240,909 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

