New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $11,525,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

