New York Times Co (NYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

New York Times has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

